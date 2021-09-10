Namibia: Jazz Weekend for Tsumeb

10 September 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

As the country is slowly opening up, Tsumeb will be treated to a night of good Jazz sounds tomorrow.

The first-ever festival will be held at Lilly's Pub in the heart of the copper town. Tickets are going for N$150 in advance, while a N$250 fee is payable at the gate.

The event will be hosted by Salt and Light Namibia, with performances by Nasim, Arthur, Water and Suzy Eises, among others.

"The festival will not leave the guests hungry, as there will be an opportunity to taste Salt and Light's cuisines. As the spring season is starting, our approach to this event is to add colour to our beautiful town by bringing one of the most respected and celebrated music genres in the world to Tsumeb. We have curated a lineup of local talent that music lovers will enjoy," said Alina Garises, founder and managing director of Salt and Light Namibia.

Garises further emphasised the importance of observing all health and safety protocols, such as technology solutions, safe food and beverages handling, social distancing and the wearing of masks at the event.

"As the world is opening again, it is important to remain vigilant. For instance, we encourage music lovers to purchase e-tickets in advance. Furthermore, we opted for an outdoor event with advance space, as the event will be hosted at Lilly's Pub in Tsumeb, a more than a hectare premises, which will create a good in-person experience while observing social distancing."

With regards to food, Garises said they will provide pre-packed meals with minimal touch, using serving equipment that attendees can grab and go.

Salt and Light Namibia is an infant company, having started operations in March this year.

It is currently an online driven business that offers delicious food, a selection of books and breath-taking blooms.

"It is a company birthed to provide innovative solutions with a view to make meaningful contributions to the development of people in the community and country it operates."

