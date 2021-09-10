Namibia: Mom Wants N$3,5m From Cops Over Daughter's Shooting

A 45-YEAR-OLD woman from Oikango village near Ongwediva is demanding N$3,5 million in compensation from the police after an officer allegedly shot her daughter, leaving her disabled.

In a letter written to the Namibian Police on 17 April, Fenni Shekunyenge said the money will be used to cover her daughter Petrina Erastus' (25) medical expenses and also to pay off debt she owes to those who have assisted her to pay her daughter's medical expenses.

Erastus was allegedly shot by sergeant Maree Tjiraso, at Omakange in Omusati region on 13 October 2018. She has been a patient at the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital since then. At the time of the incident, Erastus was employed as a shopkeeper at a mini market at Omakange. Her mother also wants compensation to include loss of income to her family as her daughter was her family's sole breadwinner, providing for her unemployed mother and two younger siblings.

"I can no longer go out there and try to make a living, like selling something or finding a job, as I have to take care of my daughter," she said in her letter. "We are suffering financially, psychologically and emotionally due to her disability." Shekunyenge said she is often forced to buy prescribed medications for her daughter at private pharmacies because they are not available at the hospital's pharmacy.

"The medicines that we bought since the incident amount to N$750 000. Sometimes we end up not buying the medicine needed for her treatment due to financial constraints," she added.

Shekunyenge is also appealing to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security under which Tjiraso is employed to help her financially.

"Petrina has a permanent disability and she is in a wheelchair for the rest of her life. Her needs and medical expenses are costly. There is no other alternative for the family, therefore, we are requesting the ministry to assist us and general [Sebastian] Ndeitunga to intervene in this matter," she said.

Responding to Shekunyenge's letter, Nampol deputy commissioner George Mahoney said in his letter on 2 August, that if the family wants compensation in respect of the incident "we advise that you seek advice and guidance from the ombudsman or the Legal Assistance Centre."

He said the investigations into the shooting incident were finalised in 2020 and the case was sent to the prosecutor general's office to arraign Tjiraso in the Opuwo Regional Court. Tjiraso is charged with murder and attempted murder after he shot Erastus and a fellow police officer.

Mahoney indicated in his letter that Tjiraso appeared in Opuwo Magistrate's Court on 7 July and his case was postponed to 30 September to allow him to obtain legal aid.

Police national spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi described the incident as an "unfortunate shooting incident". She also said Tjiraso was not arrested following the incident.

Oshakati hospital acting medical superintendent Dr Asumani Kibandwa said on 14 April that Erastus has been admitted to the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital's ward 6A with a diagnosis of septic decubitus ulcer paraplegic secondary to gunshot from 13 October 2018. According to her medical report, she had two gunshot wounds in the stomach and her liver had been damaged. "Patient became paraplegic due to gunshot wounds. Later developed a decubitus ulcer that has been debrided several times," he wrote. Kibandwa added that her urinary control is not consistent after a prolonged period in Oshakati hospital. She is now on a self-urethral catheter.