Zimbabwe: New Netball League Launched

10 September 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

A new chapter has opened for local netball following the launch of a top-tier professional league, the Premier Netball League, in Harare today.

The league has been endorsed by the local netball motherbody, the Zimbabwe Netball Association (ZINA).

So far 18 teams have confirmed their affiliation to the new league.

The teams are Belvedere Technical Teachers' College, Blue Angels, Chinhoyi University of Technology, Correctional Service, Goldreef, Green Fuel, Harare District, Harare City, Lupane State University, Masvingo City Stars, Masvingo Pirates, Mpandawana, Mutare City, Ngezi Platinum, Platinum Queens, Rhinos, Waterfalls, University of Zimbabwe.

In a speech read on her behalf by the league's vice-chairperson Loveday Magaya, PNL chairperson Thabiso Mokoena said they are excited about the future.

"The PNL is professional league which will not only horn skills of our netball athletes but will also ensure that Zimbabwe netball remain adept to current world trends. Though in its infancy, this great professional team has had to fight the Covid pandemic which threatened to derail the launch of this exciting and mouthwatering league."

They will have a launch tournament on September 25 in Bulawayo.

