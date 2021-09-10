Zimbabwe: Police Speaks On Lockdown Restrictions, Church Attendance

Police have urged the public to take note of the national lockdown restrictions which were eased on Tuesday from Level Four to Level Two by President Mnangagwa, as officers have also been put on notice against causing unnecessary delays to the public at roadblocks and checkpoints.

Addressing the nation from State House, the President stressed that Zimbabweans needed to keep their guard up and observe all the lockdown rules, especially as new variants were appearing.

He also urged everyone to get vaccinated.

The curfew now runs from 10pm until 5.30am, business trading hours are now from 8am to 7pm, while intercity travel has been restored, all under strict continuing public health rules.

Social gatherings of up to 100 people are now permitted.

In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the police service will ensure compliance by the public through roadblocks, checkpoints, surveillance and general patrols in the CBDs, residential and industrial areas.

"Business operators are, therefore, implored to co-operate with police officers by strictly observing the operational hours of 0800hrs to 1900hrs," he said. "The public is urged to observe Covid-19 protocols which include wearing face masks, practising social distancing and sanitization, while accessing various services in banks, supermarkets, health facilities and restaurants.

"Zimbabweans are reminded that police will ensure that public gatherings are limited to not more than 100 people. Gatherings should be held within the stipulated period and not cross over into curfew hours."

Asst Comm Nyathi warned the public against unnecessary movements during the curfew period.

"Anyone found to be hosting parties or any other gathering during the curfew period will be arrested," he said. "Transporters who have been allowed to engage in intercity movements should lead by example and observe all the stipulated Covid-19 protocols. Above all, they should co-operate with law enforcement agencies to promote and ensure road safety to the travelling public.

"We also urge bottle store owners, restaurants, hotels and lodge operators to observe the stipulated Covid-19 safety measures set by the Government."

On churches, Asst Comm Nyathi said the position still stood that only those that have been vaccinated should attend church services and if they were going to be any changes to that effect, Government will announce.

Asst Comm Nyathi said Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga has directed police commanders at provincial, district and station levels to ensure those police officers on the ground minimise unnecessary delays to the public at roadblocks and checkpoints.

"As most sectors of the economy open, motorists should avoid causing traffic congestion, driving against the flow of traffic, proceeding against red robots and exhibiting reckless driving conduct. The police will ensure that the law takes its course on such drivers," he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi urged the public to collectively assist in the maintenance of the law and order as the country fights the Covid-9 pandemic.