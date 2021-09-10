Namibia: Preserving Namibian Heritage and Culture

10 September 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

The Museums Association of Namibia will be celebrating Heritage Week from 20 to 26 September 2021 across the country, under the theme: 'Fashion, the threads that bind us together'.

The National Heritage Council and other stakeholders joined to make it bigger and inclusive this year.

It will be a week filled with adventures, as it will consist of 20 different events, held in eight regions: Erongo, Oshikoto, //Kharas, Khomas, Omaheke, Zambezi, Kunene and Otjozondjupa.

Johanna Nghishiko from the National Museum of Namibia said during the week, a lot of artwork will be displayed to provide visitors with detailed content of the early and current cultural attire of different ethnic groups in the country.

Erastus Hangula, a curator at the National Art Gallery of Namibia, said the mandate of the gallery is to promote and develop visual art in the country.

"We will be having pop-up exhibitions by five visual artists, who will be showcasing their work for the entire week. The reason for taking part is that heritage informs our identity, and we are celebrating it as part of the diverse heritage," stated Hangula.

It also promises to be a week of exhibitions, food festivals, heritage walk and cultural performances.

The significance of the Namibian Heritage Week is an opportunity for Namibians to celebrate their heritage and keep culture alive, while passing on inherited traditions and knowledge to other descendants.

"We will be discussing how fashion has evolved and host social evenings at Oniipa," shared Serak Shidhudhu of the Shivute shaNdjongolo Living Museum.

