Zimbabwe: Musonda Hands Lady Chevrons First Win

ZIMBABWE captain Mary-Anne Musonda scored a match-winning half century to help the Lady Chevrons secure a six-wicket win over Tanzania in their opening match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Africa Qualifier currently taking place in Botswana.

The Lady Chevrons slithered home, with six balls remaining, after overcoming some scary moments chasing a modest target of 104 runs.

Musonda scored an unbeaten 52 runs. She found useful company in Modester Mupachikwa (42) in their 80-run partnership for the third wicket.

Zimbabwe had started the chase badly after losing opening batter Precious Marange for a golden duck, from the very first ball of the innings, and then Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (9), with a single digit score on the board for the team.

Earlier on, Loryn Phiri was in devastating form, with a four-wicket haul that helped Zimbabwe bowl out their opponents. Nomvelo Sibanda had bowling figures of 2/11 while there was a wicket each for Josephine Nkomo, Audrey Mazvishaya and Marange.

Monica Pascal was the highest scorer for Tanzania, with 42 runs while Saum Mtae contributed 20. The rest of the batters were dismissed for single digit scores