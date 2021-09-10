Zimbabwe: Zim Woman Kills Husband, Throws Body Parts in Three Pit Latrines in SA

10 September 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Thupeyo Muleya

The bail hearing for a 42-year-old Zimbabwean woman, who in 2015 allegedly killed her husband during a domestic dispute has been postponed to September 21 at the Mogwase Magistrate Court in North West, South Africa.

Nancy Majoni is accused of assaulting her husband Prosper Chipungare (44) with a hammer before dismembering his body with a spade in July 2015.

After which she dumped his remains in three separate pit latrines in the Sun City area.

North West spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Mr Henry Mamothame confirmed the latest development on Friday.

He said the postponement was effected due to technical glitches that were experienced with court recording devices.

"The State and the defence attorney agreed on the date for the commencement of the bail application," said Mr Mamothame.

"The State intends opposing the granting of bail to the accused.

"Police reports reveal that Nancy Majoni was staying with her husband, Prosper Chipungare (44) at a rented room in Ledig near Sun City when they had a fight on Tuesday, 28 July 2015."

He said Majoni allegedly assaulted her husband with a hammer until he fainted.

"She then hacked him with a spade and threw the body parts into three different pit latrines before cleaning the crime scene out.

Subsequent to the alleged killing, she went to Sun City police station where she reported her husband as missing," he added.

The official said after committing the offence, the woman allegedly skipped the border to Zimbabwe.

He said she later confessed to her family and in-laws that she had killed Chipungare in South Africa.

Mr Mamothame said the families then travelled to the neighbouring country where the accused handed herself over to the police.

"She later led the police to the three different pit latrines where she had thrown the body parts, six years ago," he said.

"An investigation by the police is underway and they managed to retrieve a skull and bones which will be subjected to DNA tests."

