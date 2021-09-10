Namibia: Suspended Namibia Housing Enterprises Managers Resume Duties

10 September 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Four managers suspended from the Namibia Housing Enterprises (NHE) in April this year, officially resumed their duties yesterday. The NHE suspended managers allegedly led calls for chief executive officer Gisbertus Mukulu not to be reappointed for another five years, after they allegedly found fault with the lack of financial reports during his term.

While the managers' resumption of duties was confirmed by NHE spokesperson, Tuafi Shafombabi, she could not elaborate on the charges the managers faced, saying "this is an internal matter."

The suspended managers are corporate communications manager Eric Libongani, information technology manager Appolus Baisako, Beverly Vugs of finance, and company secretary Ntelamo Ntelamo. They were suspended with immediate effect with full pay, pending the outcome of the investigation.

NHE staff were outraged and chaos erupted when the institution's board chairman, Sam Shivute, informed employees of Mukulu's reappointment. Shivute at the time said the reappointment of Mukulu was based on the firm's financial performance, and he said by law, there was nothing to stop the endorsement for reappointment.

