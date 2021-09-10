Zimbabwe: FC Platinum's Opponents Face Coach Setback

FC PLATINUM'S opponents in the CAF Champions League football preliminary round, GD Sagrada Esperanca, have been dealt a huge blow after their coach was barred from sitting on the bench by CAF because he does not possess the required qualifications.

Roque Sapiri, who recently led the side to their second Angolan championship in the club's 44-year history, is not a holder of the requisite CAF A Licence.

The former GD Sagrada defender has a CAF C Licence, and is not even qualified for the assistant coach's role. CAF have today informed its member associations that 11 coaches of clubs involved in the 2021-2022 CAF Champions League will not be allowed to sit on the bench.

In reference to the requirements for coaches recently introduced for this season in CAF club competitions, the coaches have been declared unfit by CAF because they do not hold the appropriate license.

Head coaches are required to hold a valid CAF "A" License or a License from a valid "PRO" sister confederation and assistant coaches a CAF "B" License.

However, CAF have granted special waivers to coaches in countries where a higher CAF license has not been organized. Coaches from such countries can be on the bench with the B license.

"With regard to the requirements set, we would like to inform you that in accordance with the coaching licenses received for your committed clubs, the coaches mentioned below will not be allowed to sit on the technical bench during CAF club matches," said CAF in correspondence to member federations.

FC Platinum's Norman Mapeza is a holder of a CAF A License.

The affected are African and European coaches:

Didier Gomes (UEFA A licence) from Simba SC (Tanzania)

Erradi Mohamed Adil (UEFA Licence) from APR (Rwanda)

Bosa Wasswa (CAF B License) from Express FC (Uganda)

Diego Garzitto (UEFA A licence) from EL Merreich SC (Sudan)

Comlan Mathias Deguenon (German License) from ESAE FC (Benin)

Pascal Lafleurial (UEFA Elite Youth A) from DFCB (Central African Republic)

Roque Sapiri (CAF C License) from GD Sagrada Esperança (Angola)

Ame Khamis (CAF B License) from KMKM Sports Club (Zanzibar)

Abalo Jean-Paul (UEFA A) of ASKO FC Kara (Togo)