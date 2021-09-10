South Africa: Twelve Million People - No Job. No Prospects. No Voice. No Representation

9 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

Earlier this week, Statistics SA said that our economy had grown by 1.2% in the second quarter of the year, but that it is still smaller than it was before the pandemic. Stats SA's quarterly labour force survey is the most comprehensive indicator of how many people are unemployed. And every time it comes out we are shocked all over again by the rampant disappearance of jobs in our economy.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterated that the ANC is determined to create jobs. Still, in our politics the twelve million unemployed people have little voice at all. To all intents and purposes they effectively suffer in silence.

This suggests that in important ways our politics is failing and may well never actually craft a response to the problems that these unemployed people -- making up a depressingly large percentage of our population -- face. There is also little evidence to show that this will change; quite the opposite -- their despair and legitimate anger are bound to only grow.

One of the defining features of our society is its split between insiders and outsiders. While this is partially a result of our racial inequality, one of the biggest differences...

