Tanzania: Minister Decries Skill Deficiency

LABOUR, Economy and Investment Minister Mudrik Ramadhan Soraga has decried skill deficiency in various sectors, including tourism industry that employs over 60 per cent of the entire workforce.

He was responding to a question by Kiembesamaki Legislator Suleiman Haroub who sought to know why many youths remain jobless despite many investments in his constituency.

During a question and answer session in the house, the minister said the government has been taking different measures to address unemployment but lack of skills among them excarbates the problem.

"Unfortunately, the tourism industry, the largest employer, recruits mostly from outside Zanzibar because our youth lack the requisite skills especially at the mid-level management. Let us train our youths so that they can participate in the upcoming job search," the minister said.

He said that there are over 50 investment projects worth 200 million US dollars (about 500bn/-), with potential of creating about 1,500 job sites.