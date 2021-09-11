Tanzania: Minister Decries Skill Deficiency

11 September 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

LABOUR, Economy and Investment Minister Mudrik Ramadhan Soraga has decried skill deficiency in various sectors, including tourism industry that employs over 60 per cent of the entire workforce.

He was responding to a question by Kiembesamaki Legislator Suleiman Haroub who sought to know why many youths remain jobless despite many investments in his constituency.

During a question and answer session in the house, the minister said the government has been taking different measures to address unemployment but lack of skills among them excarbates the problem.

"Unfortunately, the tourism industry, the largest employer, recruits mostly from outside Zanzibar because our youth lack the requisite skills especially at the mid-level management. Let us train our youths so that they can participate in the upcoming job search," the minister said.

He said that there are over 50 investment projects worth 200 million US dollars (about 500bn/-), with potential of creating about 1,500 job sites.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X