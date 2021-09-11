Tanzania: New Brewery Plant Set for Launch in Moshi

PRIME Minister, Kassim Majaliwa, is expected to grace the launch of a brewery plant in Moshi, Kilimanjaro which will boost employment opportunities and revenue collections.

The new plant is owned by the beer company, Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL).

The Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner (RC) Mr Stephen Kagaigai revealed this during his tour of the SBL plant in Moshi.

"This new plant is owned by Serengeti Breweries Limited and is the extension of the beer manufacturing plant; the move is a great economic achievement by the investor," he said.

Mr Kagaigai noted that the launch, which he said is scheduled for September 21 this year, would be a major economic boost for the Kilimanjaro Region and that it would prove the great performance by the SBL since its launch in 2011.

"The expansion of the SBL factory apart from boosting the economy of Kilimanjaro region, it will also contribute to the creation of new job opportunities, as well as increase the government revenues through various taxes," he noted further.

Mr Kagaigai commended SBL for the investments in Kilimanjaro region, whereby he assured the management of the regional's administrations support in the company's daily activities.

Earlier, the Head of Operations of the SBL in Moshi, Ms Alice Kilembe, said the company was expecting to increase the number of SBL job opportunities in Moshi to 500 employees.

"We hope to produce a variety of spirits whereby to begin we have started producing a spirit known as Bongo Don", she said.

She said the establishment of the spirit plant was the continuation of the SBL in contributing to the Tanzania's economy through various fields.

"Since the inception of the SBL in 2011 of which its launch was officiated by the fourth phase Prime Minister , Mr Mizengo Pinda.

Apart from providing employment to Tanzanians and government revenues through taxes, we also use most of the raw materials produced by local farmers" added Ms Kilembe.