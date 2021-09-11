Tanzania: Construction of Girls' Secondary Schools Underway

11 September 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Faustine Kapama

THE government is implementing a programme of building 26 secondary schools for girls in each region and 1,000 others in wards that have no secondary schools in the country to reduce classroom congestions, the National Assembly was told here yesterday.

Deputy Minister of State in the President's Office (Local Government and Regional Administration) Mr David Silinde also pointed out that the construction of such schools would further address some barriers especially for girls walking long distances.

Responding to a question from Miraji Mtaturu (Singida East-CCM), the deputy minister also told the House that the government was making expansion of 100 secondary schools to accommodate more Form Five and Six students under the programme in question which would be implemented in phases.

"Construction of all new secondary schools and expansion of Form Five Secondary Schools will be done in phases and the first phase will start in the 2021/22 financial year where the government has allocated a total of 220bn/-," said the Deputy Minister.

In his question, the lawmaker had wanted to know when the government will build the Mungaa Form Five and Six Secondary School, saying it was a promise made by President Samia Suluhu Hassan during the 2020 election campaign.

The deputy minister said that before starting construction, the government will assess the areas earmarked for the construction of new secondary schools and the need for expansion of Form Five and Form Six Secondary Schools including the Mungaa Secondary School.

