Zimbabwe: New Ambassadors Appointed

11 September 2021
The Herald (Harare)

President Mnangagwa has appointed new ambassadors to represent Zimbabwe in Germany, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Kingdom of Sweden.

Ambassador Alice Mashingaidze goes to Germany, Ambassador Lovemore Mazemo to the UAE and Mrs Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga to Sweden.

The appointments by the President were gazetted yesterday in a notice by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda.

Ambassador Mashingaidze has served in Sweden and Belgium before, while Ambassador Mazemo has served in Nigeria and has recently been the chief director in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

Ambassador Misihairabwi-Mushonga, the non-career diplomat among the appointees, has been a long serving opposition MDC Member of the House of Assembly and before her appointment was a proportional representative MP, so will be replaced by her party.

During the Government of National Unity from 2009 to 2013, she served as Minister of Regional Integration and International Cooperation.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X