Zimbabwe: New Ambassadors Appointed

President Mnangagwa has appointed new ambassadors to represent Zimbabwe in Germany, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Kingdom of Sweden.

Ambassador Alice Mashingaidze goes to Germany, Ambassador Lovemore Mazemo to the UAE and Mrs Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga to Sweden.

The appointments by the President were gazetted yesterday in a notice by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda.

Ambassador Mashingaidze has served in Sweden and Belgium before, while Ambassador Mazemo has served in Nigeria and has recently been the chief director in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

Ambassador Misihairabwi-Mushonga, the non-career diplomat among the appointees, has been a long serving opposition MDC Member of the House of Assembly and before her appointment was a proportional representative MP, so will be replaced by her party.

During the Government of National Unity from 2009 to 2013, she served as Minister of Regional Integration and International Cooperation.