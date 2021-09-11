Zimbabwe: Pasuwa Hands Benni a Lesson

CALLISTO Pasuwa has provided a timely reminder of the quality which exists among Zimbabwean coaches by leading his Malawian club to a stunning Champions League qualifier victory in South Africa.

The 51-year-old Pasuwa won the first leg of his head-to-head showdown against highly-rated South African gaffer, Benni McCarthy, in Durban yesterday.

Pasuwa guided his modest Malawian side, Big Bullets, to an impressive 1-0 victory over Amazulu in the first leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary round qualifier.

The result carries significant weight, coming at a time when there was intense debate, within domestic football, as Zdravko Logarusic struggles to inspire the Warriors, to write any success stories.

There is a growing army of critics, among local fans, who feel Loga has dismally failed since being handed the responsibility to take charge of the Warriors.

One win, in his 14 matches, across all formats, has pushed Loga into a corner with ZIFA pressure under pressure, from a number of fronts, to end the coach's romance, with the senior national team.

A ZIFA board meeting, which had been set for yesterday, was set to formally confirm his dismissal but the indaba has been deferred to tomorrow.

The Warriors crashed to a 0-1 defeat, at the hands of Ethiopia, in a 2022 World Cup qualifier, on Tuesday, a result which has piled more pressure, on both ZIFA and Loga.

After a lifeless goalless draw, in their first qualifier against a makeshift Bafana Bafana, at the National Sports Stadium, the Warriors now find themselves bottom of Group G.

They have just a point but, as has been the case in their recent big matches, their failure to score has laid bare the challenges they have been facing, under Loga's guidance.

Their last goal, in either a World Cup/Nations Cup qualifier, came when Perfect Chikwende bundled home a 15th minute goal, against Botswana, in a 2021 AFCON qualifier.

After firing blanks, in their loss in Ethiopia, the Warriors have now gone exactly five hours, 45 minutes, since they scored a goal, in either an AFCON or World Cup qualifier.

There has always been an element of mistrust, between the Warriors fans, and foreign coaches, given many of them didn't really add any value to the team.

Three local coaches - Sunday Chidzambwa (twice), Charles Mhlauri and Pasuwa -- took the Warriors to their first four appearances, at the AFCON finals.

While Loga had a hand, in taking them to the next Nations Cup finals, the foundation which was laid by Joey Antipas, can never be forgotten.

Antipas guided the team to four points, in two games, including an away victory in Zambia.

Loga completed the marathon, with four points, from four games, including a home defeat, at the hands of the Zambians.

Pasuwa's name has featured prominently, among the fans, who have been discussing possible home options, to take over from Loga.

His team's impressive victory over Amazulu yesterday, despite playing a large chunk of the match a man down, will provide more ammunition to his fans.

Veteran striker, Chiukepo Msowoya, scored the priceless goal, and Pasuwa's men showed gritty fighting qualities to hang on, for a huge win.

Msowoya is a former Orlando Pirates forward.

McCarthy had challenged his men, who received a huge boost with their partners Mitsubishi Motors handing them a number of top-of-the-range vehicles, to go on a beautiful adventure, on the continent.

"We just want the game to come now because we prepared well for what we are going to be up against," McCarthy told KickOff.com, ahead of the match.

"So, we are ready to go and hopefully we can also do South Africa proud, like Bafana Bafana."

The vastly-changed South African national side have captured the imagination of their country, with their fine start, to their World Cup qualifiers.

Pasuwa, who had four players in the Malawian side which defeated Mozambique 1-0, in a World Cup qualifier this week, had warned they were not intimidated by Amazulu.

Usuthu were the best performing side in Supa Diski, in the second half of last season, as McCarthy's golden touch swept them into contention, for the league title.

However, they eventually finished as runners-up to champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

"We have a 50/50 chance to do well, unlike in previous times where we were intimidated, in all our away games," Pasuwa told Soccer Laduma.

"We've been welcomed well here and it gives us a chance to do well.

"We don't feel like we are away. We've seen Amazulu on TV, also watched some videos.

"They are quick and well organised but that doesn't mean that we are afraid of them.

"We will fight and get the important points."

Recently, Pasuwa's men lost in the final of the CECAFA Club Championships, earning the coach, and his team, praise from Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera, for representing their nation with dignity.

Pasuwa is on course to win his seventh league title, in his seven seasons in charge of top-flight clubs, in the past 10 years.

Loga, in contrast, is yet to win a league title, since landing on the continent, in 2009.