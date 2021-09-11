Tanzania: Legislators Unhappy With Some Police Stations Remaining Shut

ZANZIBAR is facing increasing criminal rate, with theft of ripe farm produce and livestock topping the list.

Members of the House of Representatives have however blamed the problem on closure of police stations and posts for long period.

During the question and answer session of the Zanzibar House of Representatives, some legislators led by Mfenesini Legislator Machano Othman Said queried over the closure of the police stations/posts in many areas of Zanzibar.

Other members of the House like Mr Mihayo Juma Nhunga also raised concern over some police officers who reveal or expose good-samaritan and community police who help to report dubious deals and criminals.

Responding, Minister of State in the Second Vice-President's Office, Policy, Coordination and Parliament Dr Khalid Salum Mohamed said closure of stations was intended to improve the stations/posts including, the training of more officers.

"It has taken long time but despite the closure, police roles continue unaffected. Routine police patrols, law enforcement, and dealing with criminals have been going on well," Dr Khalid said, adding that plans to recruit more police officers will lead to improvement of police work. He also asked people to expose dishonest police officers.