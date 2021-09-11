Tanzania: Govt Vows to Fight Illegal Fishing

BLUE Economy and Fishing Minister Abdalla Hussein Kombo has promised to intensify the campaign against illegal fishing, asking the public to reveal dishonest fishermen implicated in the dirty dealings.

"We warn people engaged in illegal fishing," Mr Kombo told the House of Representatives in reply to some concerns by the legislators on illegal fishing, which they said is tarnishing the good image of the blue economy policy that advocates sustainable fishing.

Kwahani Representative Yahya Rashid Abdalla said enforcement of the laws and patrol would help to effectively address the problem.

The Minister said that public awareness programmes along with increased sea patrol have been going on to help stop the illegal fishing in both Unguja and Pemba islands.