Tanzania: State Allocates 1.93bn/ - for Road Construction, Rehabilitation

THE government has approved a total of 1.93bn/- in the 2021/22 financial year for construction and rehabilitation of roads around mountains with a total length of 82.1 km, Deputy Minister of State in the Office of the President (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr David Silinde, has said.

Such money, according to him, would be used to construct 22.3 km long of lower belt roads under gravel level, construct one bridge, 63 culverts as well as to dig 8 kilometers long of drainage canals.

He told the National Assembly here yesterday that six km of mountainous roads would be designed for the construction at tarmac level. The Deputy Minister named the roads as Leganga Mulala (2 km); Police Magarisho (2 km); Sangisi - Ndoombo (2 km).

According to the Deputy Minister, in the financial year 2020/21, the Government spent a total cost of 1.38bn/- to repair various roads, including the construction of the Sangisi-Nambala road covering 1.9 km at tarmac level.

Other roads are Maji ya Chai - Sakila (3km); Police - Ngurdoto (3.5km); Mji Mwema - Dispensary(0.5km); Leganga - Ngarasero (0.8km); Kisimiri Secondary (4km); Ngarenanyuki - Ngabobo (2.5km); Ubungo - Irrikolanumbe (2.6km); Sangisi - Ndoombo (5km); Tengeru - Number (2km) and Poli - Seela (2km).

"The government will continue to allocate funds for the construction of tarmac road roads in the Arumeru East Mountains depending on availability of funds," he said in response to a question from Dr. John Palangyo (Arumeru East-CCM).

In his question, the Member of Parliament wanted to know when the government would construct tarmac level roads around Arumeru East Mountains to provide easy services to citizens.

The construction of these roads, according to the MP, would help reduce the cost of regular maintenance of such roads whose costs are on the high side due to geographical difficulties of the areas concerned.