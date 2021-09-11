Tanzania: Law Enforcers Well Trained On Their Safety - Minister

11 September 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Faustine Kapama

THE Police Force is strong, as the officers are fulfilling their day-to-day responsibilities effectively having received a variety of training including field techniques, use of weapons and defensive mechanisms.

This was stated before the National Assembly here yesterday by Deputy Minister for Home Affairs Hamza Khamis Chilo in response to a question from Fakharia Khamis (Special Seats-CCM).

The lawmaker had wanted to know the government's statement on the safety of police officers who are sometimes attacked and injured as well as disarmed while executing their duties.

In his responses, the Deputy Minister explained that when carrying out their duties, the police officers follow the procedure of protecting themselves and others, but the environment and areas under which they work cause various challenges such as being attacked and injured.

According to the deputy minister, the Police Force always controls the situation and quickly deals with such incidents and, thus, maintains peace and stability in the community.

In a supplementary question, the lawmaker wanted to know what measures the government was taking to compensate the victims, notably family members or children in case police officers are killed after being attacked.

Responding, Mr Khamis told the House that the police force, through the Ministry of Home Affairs, has some rules that specify the amount of compensation that is to be paid to the victims depending on the nature of the injury or death the police officers may encounter when discharging their duties.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X