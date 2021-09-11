Tanzania: Law Enforcers Well Trained On Their Safety - Minister

THE Police Force is strong, as the officers are fulfilling their day-to-day responsibilities effectively having received a variety of training including field techniques, use of weapons and defensive mechanisms.

This was stated before the National Assembly here yesterday by Deputy Minister for Home Affairs Hamza Khamis Chilo in response to a question from Fakharia Khamis (Special Seats-CCM).

The lawmaker had wanted to know the government's statement on the safety of police officers who are sometimes attacked and injured as well as disarmed while executing their duties.

In his responses, the Deputy Minister explained that when carrying out their duties, the police officers follow the procedure of protecting themselves and others, but the environment and areas under which they work cause various challenges such as being attacked and injured.

According to the deputy minister, the Police Force always controls the situation and quickly deals with such incidents and, thus, maintains peace and stability in the community.

In a supplementary question, the lawmaker wanted to know what measures the government was taking to compensate the victims, notably family members or children in case police officers are killed after being attacked.

Responding, Mr Khamis told the House that the police force, through the Ministry of Home Affairs, has some rules that specify the amount of compensation that is to be paid to the victims depending on the nature of the injury or death the police officers may encounter when discharging their duties.