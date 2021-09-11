Ethiopia: Attempt to Grab Power By Force Is Playing With Fire - President Sahlework

10 September 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Attempting to grab political power by attacking the Ethiopian National Defense Force and expanding conflicts to other regions of the country is playing with fire, President Sahlework Zewde said.

The president made the remark in a message she delivered today in connection with the Ethiopian New Year that will begin tomorrow.

She said the most painful and heartbreaking thing during the ten-month is the death and displacement of many innocent families, youth, women, and elders.

A number of schools and health facilities have also been destroyed, the president said, adding that in short the country has witnessed evil pictures of war.

Sahlework urged all to make efforts to draw lessons from these incidents in order to tackle the challenges like the one the country had experienced during the concluded year.

The president further called on Ethiopians to make the Ethiopian New Year 2014 be that of harmony when the displaced are rehabilitated, consensus reached on national issues, and democracy flourishes.

