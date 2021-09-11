Tanzania: Vanessa Mdee, Rotimi Expecting Their First Child

Tanzanian singer Vanessa Mdee and actor Rotimi are expecting their first baby.

The Nigerian actor, born Olurutimi Akinosho, and his girlfriend recently shared the exciting news on their social media pages.

"My greatest gift has been you," Vanessa explained in a romantic message.

The singer also told her fans that the pregnancy journey has so far been 'smooth'.

"Very smooth" pregnancy journey so far,

"He's been so good to us. No real pain or symptoms. Some funny cravings and food aversions here and there. It's been much harder in these final weeks because he's preparing his arrival, but all in all, we've been super blessed," she said.

Rotimi, 32 became engaged to Vanessa after the couple met at an Essence Festival after-party in New Orleans, the USA, in 2020.

Before meeting Rotimi, Vanessa was dating singer Juma Jux but the relationship ended around May 2019.

Vanessa has suggested in a previous interview that she knew Rotimi would be the love of her life a few weeks after they met.

The pregnancy announcement came as a surpise to many after Vanessa not showing any signs even though she remianed mildly active on social media.

The Poeple Magazine photoshoot that revealed the big news trended on social media with everyone in the East side of the African continent having a thing or two to share about the development. Most of the comments on her two successive Instagram posts were of congratulatory messages from fellow artistes and fans.

Her former lover - Juma Jux was also in the mix of things as fans were quick to alert him on the latest trending news.

Jux didn't want to waste time with lengthy social media posts tackling the subject - he decided to go a step further by entering the studio and recording a song titled 'Sina Neno' which many believed to be a response to the latest development in his former lover's life.

Vanessa and Jux shared some romantic years together and were once one of the most admired celebrity couples in East Africa.

With the new bundle of joy on the way, Vanessa and Rotimi have cemented what many see as a happy ever after story for the Tanzanian songbird and Nigerian artiste.

Since she started her blissful romance with Rotmini, Vanessa has moved her residence to the US, with trips back to her homeland happening once in a while.

The couple is expected to tie the knot any time from now after Rotimi's recent proposal to Vanessa - an announcement that was widely shared on social media, much to the joy of their fans from across the globe.