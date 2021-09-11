Nigeria: 3 Abducted Obasanjo Farm's Workers Regain Freedom

The Nigerian Police, Ogun Command, says it has rescued three workers of the former President Olusegun Obasanjo's Farm, from their kidnappers' den, three days after they were abducted.

The Police Spokesperson, DSP. Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known to the Newsmen in Abeokuta, on Friday evening.

NAN reports that the Obasanjo Farm's workers were kidnapped on Wednesday evening at Seseri Village, while returning from work.

The farm is located at Kobape area in Obafemi-Owode Local Government area of the state.

Oyeyemi told NAN on Friday that the release followed "a serious pressure mounted on the kidnappers".

He said that the anti-kidnapping operatives had been on the trail of the abductors.

According to him, the squad had continued combing bushes around the area since the incident happened.

"Yes, we mounted a lot of pressures on the kidnappers.

"Since yesterday (Thursday) our anti-kidnapping operatives have been in the bush searching for them.

"They were able to trace them to the bush behind the Day Waterman College, along the Kobape Road.

"This evening, they released them (victims) unhurt without any ransom," he said.

On whether there was any arrest, Oyeyemi said "not yet, but we are very sure that we will make arrests soon".