Tanzania: Government Explains the Increase in Avocado Prices

11 September 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Sharon Sauwa

Dodoma — The government has said the price of avocado has increased from Sh1.2 million per ton in 2015 to Sh1.8 million per ton in 2020.

This was said by Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Mr Hussein Bashe on Friday September 10, 2021 when answering a question from the Special sets MP, Pindi Chana.

In her question, Dr Chana (former High Commissioner to Kenya) wanted to know the government's plan to connect farmers in the southern region of Njombe region, with foreign and domestic investors and markets.

Responding to the question, Mr Bashe said the Ministry of Agriculture has been coordinating the agreement between buyers and processors with farmers through contract farming to ease access to technology, inputs as well as markets.

"Through theSouthern Agricultural Growth Corridor of Tanzania (SAGCOT) the Ministry has encouraged two investors (Tanzanice Agrofood Ltd & Olivado Tanzania Ltd) in Njombe and Iringa regions who are connected to smallholder farmers," he said.

He said this has enabled the increase in sales of avocado from 3,696 tons in 2015 to 7,190 tons in 2019.

In addition, the presence of these companies that assure farmers the market has been a catalyst for increase in production, price and quality of avocados.

