Angola Rally Team Secure Second Place At Kalahari2021

10 September 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angola Rally Team, made up of the two drivers João Lota and Nuno Santos, won today the second place, in the SXS class, of the Kalahari Rally2021, in motorsport, disputed in South Africa.

Driving a Cam Am Maverickx3 vehicle, the Angolan duo needed 32 hours, 57 minutes and 41 seconds, in a sum of six stages, to cover more than 900 km, in a total of five competitors in the same class.

The race was won by the South African duo from WCT Engineering, consisting of Geoff Minnitt and Siegfried Rousseau, who clocked 30:04:19.

The other South African pair of Mariendal Racing, comprised of Theo Erasmus and Johan Bekker, finished in the third place, clocking 33:04:52.

The multidisciplinary competition involved several classes, with emphasis on the FIA-T1,Buggy and Moto-450.

The Kalahari Rally2021 was held from 3-10 September in South Africa.

