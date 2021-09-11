Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 315 New Infections and 9 Deaths

Luanda — The Angolan health authorities reported , this Friday, the registration of 315 new cases, 9 deaths and the recoveries of 88 patients, in the last 24 hours.

According to the daily bulletin 252 cases were detected in Luanda, 13 in Huíla, 13 in Cabinda, 12 in Huambo, 9 in Namibe, 7 in Bié, 6 in Uíge, 2 in Malanje and 2 in Zaire Province.

Aged from 11 months to 86 years, the list includes 175 male and 140 female patients.

The deaths were registered in the provinces of Moxico, with 4, Luanda with 3 and Namibe with 2.

Among those recovered, 44 live in Luanda, 10 in Moxico, 10 in Huambo, 9 in Huíla, 6 in Cabinda, 5 in Bié, 2 in Cunene and 2 in Lunda Sul.

The laboratories have processed, in the last 24 hours, 4,893 blood samples.

There are 243 patients hospitalized , while 156 patients are in the institutional quarantine centers.

There are 1,471 contacts of positive cases under medical surveillance.

Angola has 49,943 cases, with 1,322 deaths, 44,576 recovered and 4,045 active. Of the active, 18 are critical, 41 serious, 139 moderate, 45 mild, 3.802 asymptomatic.