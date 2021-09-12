Kenya: Pasha 124 - How Nairobi's Informal Settlements Got Their Names

12 September 2021
The Conversation Africa (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ozayr Patel

Nairobi, Kenya's capital city, started as a railway depot in 1899 and developed into a colonial administration centre, then into a commercial and regional hub. Informal settlements in the city grew in parallel, arising from colonial policies that excluded local people from permanent residence, and driven by demand for housing.

The names of these informal settlements - and the names of places within them - capture their history and act as a voice for their residents. Place names tell us about politics, culture and the challenges of people who live there.

In today's episode of Pasha, The Conversation Weekly's Gemma Ware chats to Melissa Wanjiru-Mwita, a lecturer at the Technical University of Kenya, about Nairobi's informal settlements and how they got their names.

Photo:

"Kosovo, the name of an area in an informal settlement." By Mélissa Wanjiru.

Music: "Happy African Village" by John Bartmann, found on FreeMusicArchive.org licensed under CC0 1.

"Back To My Roots" by John Bartmann, found on Freesound licensed under Attribution 4.0 International License.

Ozayr Patel, Digital Editor, The Conversation

This article is republished from The Conversation Africa under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Conversation Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Conversation Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X