South Africa: Taxi and Truck Collide, Leaving One Dead Seventeen Injured

Bapsfontein — A woman was killed and seventeen others injured last night when a taxi and a truck collided on the R50 In Bapsfontein.

ER24 and other services arrived at 21h00 and found the taxi and truck on the side of the road. A woman was found lying motionless in the taxi while several others were scattered along the side of the road.

Medics assessed the patients and found that the woman inside the taxi and found that she had succumbed to her numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for her, and she was declared dead.

Two patients were in critical condition, while fifteen others had sustained minor to moderate injuries.

The patients were treated, and the critically injured were provided with advanced life support interventions. After treatment, the two critically injured were airlifted by private medical helicopters while the remaining patients were transported by ambulances to nearby hospitals.

Local authorities were on the scene to investigate the cause of the collision.