Nigeria: Re - Relocation of Edo State Library

On behalf of the board and management of the Civil Empowerment and Rule of Law Support Initiative, we write to thank the Edo State government for relocating the decrepit Edo State library from its former location at Sapele Road to its present location at the Civic Centre at the Secretariat building.

We are disappointed with the politics and ongoing campaign to malign the Edo government over its excellent decision to relocate the library to its present location, and are we interested in joining same.

At the old location, books and shelves were rotting away, the place was stuffy, and the central air-conditioning system was a no-no. The toilets were an eyesore and the very system was not one to be ascribed to any responsible society in the 21st Century political milieu.

But come to the Civic Centre at the Secretariat building location of the Edo State Library. The lights are on all day, the air conditioner hums quietly in the background, and shelves settle in a clean and conducive environment, one meeting the needs of those operating in a knowledge economy. The toilets are clean, and more work is being done to equip all other sections of the Edo State Library at the Civic Centre.

This is not enough but it is a start, and we welcome the move. Whether the government sold off the Sapele Road building or not cannot compare to the critical role a library plays in this Covidy epoch, this era of fake news, and where the right source of information is key to national and local growth and development. If we must quote President Buhari, no one can rise above his or her level of education.

At CERLSI, we value knowledge and its place in the development of human potential, and we support any one and any government move that has the potential to introduce measures that promote and nurture her people.

Unnecessary bickering over the fate of the old building is actually unnecessary and self-serving in our opinion. We should come together and offer strong criticism devoid of partisan, cultural and other affiliations. We use this opportunity to urge the Edo State government to equip that library with computers and internet facility for users. These are not luxuries but tools to build and drive the development of the human potential, especially in an age where reading, research and knowledge potential is in serious deficit.

Thank you again Edo government for this very significant effort to improve on the development of the human potential in Edo State.

- Bob MajiriOghene Etemiku, Deputy executive director, CERLSI, Benin City