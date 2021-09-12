Nigeria: Jigawa to Establish 200 Nomadic Schools, Employ 270 Herdsmen

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse

Jigawa state Government has promised to establish 200 more new nomadic schools and employ 10 herders from each of the 27 local government areas in the state, as part of its effort to continue to provide and expand qualitative nomadic education to the herders in all parts of the state.

The state Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar made the promise when he received a delegation from the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, a socio cultural Fulani organisation at the Government House in Dutse, the state capital.

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the Special Adviser on Media and Public Relations to the governor, Mr. Habibu Nuhu Kila.

Badaru said his administration was committed to providing education to all citizens of the state, including the herders.

He said in addition to about 400 nomadic schools across the state, the state government would also establish 200 more new nomadic schools and employ 10 herders from each of the 27 local government areas.

He also said that after his recent working tour to the Netherlands, plans were underway to expand the existing cattle routes and grazing reserves which would provide enough all-year grass for the herders.

Badaru called on the association to support the state government in the fight against negative vices among the Fulani especially youths who are engaged in criminal activities.

Chairman of the association, Alhaji Adamu Hadejia commended the efforts of the state government in maintaining peace in the state.

He promised that the association would do everything possible to ensure that the relative peace that exists between farmers and herders is maintained, adding that with the support of the state government, the group will fish out criminals among them.