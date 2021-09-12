Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 399 New Infections, 5 Deaths and 46 Recoveries

11 September 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan health authorities announced this Saturday the record of 399 new cases, 5 deaths and the recovery of 46 patients, in the last 24 hours.

According to the daily bulletin, 247 cases were diagnosed in Luanda, 47 in Benguela, 36 in Bié, 18 in Huambo, 6 in Huíla, 5 in Cuando Cubango, 5 in Zaire, 4 in Cabinda, 3 in Malanje, 2 in Moxico and 1 in Lunda Norte.

Aged between 8 months and 88 years old, the list includes 210 male and 189 female patients.

The deaths were registered in the provinces of Cuando Cubango, with 3, Benguela with 1 and Malanje with 1, respectively.

Among those recovered, 16 reside in Huambo, 12 in Benguela, 8 in Cuando Cubango, 5 in Luanda and 5 in Moxico.

Laboratories have processed, in the last 24 hours, 2,353 samples.

There are 268 patients in the hospitalisation centres and 156 citizens in the institutional quarantine centres.

There are 1,819 contacts of positive cases under medical surveillance.

Angola has 50,342 cases, with 1,327 deaths, 44,622 recovered and 4,393 active. Of the active, 20 critical, 41 serious, 145 moderate, 62 light, 4.215 asymptomatic.

