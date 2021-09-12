Angola: Minister Reaffirms Bet On Health Professionals' Educational Training

11 September 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cuito — The Minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta, reaffirmed this Saturday in Cuito city, Bié province, the Government bet on continuous education process of health professionals in order to improve technical skills, management capacities and behaviour.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the first scientific conferences of Walter Strangway Hospital, held as part of its first anniversary, the minister said that training activities aimed at allowing the constant adaptation and scientific and technical evolution of professionals, in order to meet the needs of the national health system with quality, equity and efficiency in hospitals.

For this, the Health Minister said it was important to invest more in health research in order to provide significant gains in health indicators, to have a healthier population and to contribute to the country's development.

According to her, the scientific research produced in hospitals plays an important role in improving health indicators and increasing the human development index in Angola.

Silvia Lutucuta acknowledged that the sector was still limited in terms of specialised and qualified resources to meet the needs of health care nationwide.

Walter Strangway Hospital plays important role

Minister Silvia Lutucuta considered positive the performance of Walter Strangway Hospital, in one year of existence, in what concerns the bet on staff training, medical assistance and, above all, humanized care.

Walter Strangway Hospital has 1,425 workers, of these 51 are specialists, 104 are internal doctors, who guarantee quality services to the population.

