Angola: Sagrada Draw in Champions League Qualifier

11 September 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Lunda Norte's Sagrada Esperança drew 0-0 against Zimbabwe's FC Platinum in a match played on Saturday for the first "leg" of the qualifiers of the group stage of CAF Champions League.

In the match, played at the Coqueiros stadium, in Luanda, the Lunda team still had a clear chance in the 88th minute, but Lépua, alone, shot at the goalkeeper's defence.

The same player, still in the beginning of the match, headed the ball against the crossbar of the goal kept by Petros Mhari.

In a match in which the players contracted for the current season, including the offensive midfielder Carlinhos, were not lined up, the national champions showed little competitive experience, which was very visible in the synchronization between the sectors, mainly in the attack, which was very sloppy.

Unlike the Angolan representative who, apart from the pre-season, did not play any official match, the opponents have already played in the local main league.

