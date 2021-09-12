Angola: Ambassador João Quiosa Presents Credentials in Ghana

11 September 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The new Angolan ambassador to Ghana, João Domingos Baptista Quiosa, presented Friday in Accra his credentials to the West African country's President Nana Akufo-Addo.

During the ceremony, the Head of State of Ghana, Nana Akoufo-Addo, highlighted the friendship ties between the two peoples and the fact that they share the same vision on the future of Africa.

Nana Akufo-Addo also expressed the wish to see, soon, the Angolan airline, TAAG, landing in Accra, as well as the holding of the bilateral meeting to follow up on the commitment made by the two presidents recently.

In his turn, the Angolan diplomat reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthen the political, economic and cultural relations between the two states and peoples.

João Quiosa also highlighted the fact that Accra is the headquarters of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the Ghanaian support during the Angolan liberation struggle.

The ceremony was attended by members of the Government of Ghana and officials from the Angolan diplomatic mission.

Angola and Ghana, who share a common history in the struggle for national independence, initialled their first legal and cooperation instruments in 1976.

