Angolan Vice-President Arrives in Lisbon

11 September 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan Vice-President, Bornito de Sousa, arrived in Lisbon Saturday night to attend the funeral of former Portuguese President Jorge Sampaio.

The Angolan leader, who represents President João Lourenço in the funeral ceremonies, will participate on Sunday morning in an official tribute and in the funeral of the former Portuguese Head of State.

In the afternoon, Bornito de Sousa will be received in audience by the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, to whom he will deliver a message from the Angolan leader, João Lourenço.

Jorge Sampaio passed away Friday, at the age of 81, victim of illness.

