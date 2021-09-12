Angola: Paulo Flores Enchants At Lisbon Festival

11 September 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan musician Paulo Flores participated, on Friday night, in the first edition of the Festival Nossa Lisboa (Our Lisbon Festival), at the Altice Arena, in the Portuguese capital.

Paulo Flores, in his Angolan style, sang and enchanted the audience with his songs that convey messages of love, brotherhood and union.

The music festival has a line-up exclusively composed of artists residing in the Great Lisbon area.

The festival takes place over two nights with 18 concerts on three stages.

With the support of the Lisbon City Hall, this new Festival aims at representing the union, the brotherhood, the rhythms, the colour, the joy and the sharing of customs of all races through music, starting from the strong connection of all Portuguese speaking communities living in Great Lisbon.

