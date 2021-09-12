Rwanda Kicks Off Quest for Africa Women's Volleyball Championship Against Morocco

Sunday fixtures

Pool A

Nigeria vs Senegal (14:00 CAT)

Rwanda vs Morocco (Sunday, 18:00, Kigali Arena)

Pool B

Burundi vs DRC (12:00 PM CAT)

Cameroon vs Kenya (16:00 CAT)

The national women volleyball team take on Morocco today, September 12, as they begin their chase for the 2021 CAVB Africa women's Volleyball Championship in Kigali Arena.

The game tips off at 6pm, Kigali Time.

The CAVB technical meeting held at Kigali Convention Center on Saturday, September 11, saw nine teams drawn in two groups.

The nine countries that will compete in the women's 2021 CAVB Volleyball Nation's Championships include Nigeria, Kenya, Cameroon, Morocco, Senegal, Burundi, DR Congo, Tunisia and Rwanda, the host nation of the tournament.

#Rwanda begins its campaign against Morocco in the Women's Volleyball African Nations Championship this Sunday. Starting 6pm CAT, at Kigali Arena.#AfricaVolleyChampionship2021 pic.twitter.com/KD6AZVQTAS

- The New Times (Rwanda) (@NewTimesRwanda) September 12, 2021

The draw has seen Rwanda pooled in Group A alongside Senegal, Morocco and Nigeria while Cameroon, Kenya, Tunisia, Burundi and DR Congo found themselves in the same Group B.

After today's game, Paulo de Tarso's ladies play second game against Nigeria on Monday before windup against Senegal the following day.

In Pool B, it will be clash of titans between Tunisia, Kenya and defending champions Cameroon who were drawn together with Burundi and DRC are regarded as group underdogs.

Burundi and DR Congo face off in opening game of the tournament at 12.00 pm before Cameroon start to defend their title in second game of the day against Kenya at 4pm.

The top two teams from each group will book a ticket to the semifinals.

Pools

Pool A: Rwanda, Senegal, Morocco and Nigeria

Pool B: Cameroon, Kenya, Tunisia, Burundi and DR Congo

