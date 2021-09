Puntland security forces have carried out operations in Jariban and Galdogob districts as the regional state is preparing for the election of the Lower House chamber.

The operation resulted in the arrest of a network of drug dealers, Puntland security officials said on Sunday.

The regional Officials also noted that the people will be put on trial in accordance with the law.

Puntland has recently stepped up security operations in the Mudug region of central Somalia.