Egypt: Petroleum Minister - President Directs Prompt Delivery of Natural Gas to Lebanon

Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla said President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has directed transfer of gas to Lebanon at the nearest possible time.

During an interview over the phone late Saturday to On TV Al Kalima al-Akhira program with TV host Lamis al-Hadidi, the minister said it was agreed to offer full support to the Leb anese brethren in this regard.

He said the condition of the Egypt-Lebanon gas pipeline will be tested since it was out of operation for a long time while the Egypt-Jordan gas pipeline has been operating smoothly since resumption of natural gas pumping to Jordan in 2018.

According to the minister, the ministry will entrust technical committees with checking up all gas pipelines and stations to prepare a detailed report on this respect within three weeks in preparation for operating the Egyptian-Lebanese natural gas.

Egypt currently transfers between 35-75 million cubic meters of gas to Jordan daily, Molla said, noting that Lebanon needs 60 million cubic meters of gas per day.

The minister said Egypt has amounts of natural gas that are sufficient for local consumption and exports surplus quantities.

He highlighted Egypt's drive through the past years toward turning into a regional energy hub.