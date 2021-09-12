Egypt: Trade Minister - Overarching Strategy to Restructure Imc

12 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Trade and Industry Nivine Gamea said the ministry will embark on incorporating an overall scheme to restructure the Industrial Modernization Centre (IMC) and install an e-governance system embracing the Center's updated statue on contracting, financial, human resources and regulating procedures.

During a meeting with IMC's branch directors and staffers Sunday, the minister said the Center's overhauling process will also include preparing IMC youth cadres to take the helm and acquire leading positions to put into effect the Center's strategies and visions to help improve offered services.

Gamea said the ministry is endeavoring to make the IMC restore its place in the industrial cycle; being a key national entity, as well as the ministry's off shot for industrial rejuvenation and development.

She also said the IMC's board of directors will regularly convene within the upcoming stage to discuss all latest developments, with the aim of raising the competitiveness of Egyptian products at local and global markets.

