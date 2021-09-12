Egypt: Ecss - National Strategy for Human Rights Consistent With New Republic Requirements

12 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Deputy Director General of the Egyptian Center for Strategic Studies (ECSS) General Mohamed Ibrahim El Deweri said the launching of the national strategy for human rights was fully consistent with the requirements of the new republic in order to change Egypt into a more influential and powerful country.

In statements to MENA, General Deweri said President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's launching of the national strategy for human rights was certainly a real interpretation of the president's visions and beliefs that the human being is the main objective of all state efforts in the various domains.

He noted that all axes of the national strategy for human rights primarily focused on placing high the interests of the Egyptian person and elevating his dignity and position in the equation of the citizen's rights and citizenship.

The strategy was fully consistent with all the positive developments that took place at all the state's sectors which are certainly serving the citizens' interests (major national projects, social protection and health measures, empowerment of youths and women as well as enhancement of children's rights), he explained.

He made it clear that President Sisi was keen on supporting the civil society organizations and granting them roles which contribute to enhancing the state's strenuous efforts in all fields of concern, adding that President Sisi announced that 2022 will be a year for the civil society, a matter which could back the role of such organizations in partnership with the state.

Concluding his statement, Deweri said such national strategy is a categorical and unprecedented step and a milestone in Egypt's history as included in the president's speech.

