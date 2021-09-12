Tanzania: Business Community Mourns Hans Poppe

Dar es Salaam — Stakeholders from the business and sports sectors were yesterday shocked by the death of veteran member Zacharia Hans Poppe late Friday.

The experienced businessman whom the traders described as veteran in the fuel transportation business that employed many Tanzanians, was reportedly admitted for about a month in hospital before succumbing to an illness.

Speaking separately, members of the business community said Hans Poppe will be missed for his immense contribution to the private sector in Tanzania and East Africa.

Transporters Association of Tanzania (TAT) chief Operations officer Hussein Wandwi said Hans Poppe's death was a huge blow for the private sector especially on matters of fuel transportation in which he was well versed in.

"He was our president, the founder of TAT with a vision, very straight forward, he lived what he believed in," he said.

He noted that the before his death, Hans Poppe had been hospitalized for four weeks and would be missed by players in the transport sector.