South Africa Moves to Adjusted Alert Level 2 As President Pleads With Nation to Get the Vaccine

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa announced an easing of restrictions on the sale of alcohol, September 12. 2021.
13 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday night announced that South Africa was moving to Adjusted Alert Level 2 of lockdown regulations, allowing for a number of restrictions on movement, gathering and alcohol sales to be lifted.

His announcement came as a significant decline in new and active coronavirus infections was noted around the country.

On Friday the Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla, announced that Gauteng and Limpopo had both exited the third wave of infections but said the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal still had high numbers of active cases.

Ramaphosa said that while the third wave of infections in South Africa as a whole was not over, there had been a sustained and marked decline in infections nationally.

He, however, added that the incidence rate of Covid-19 in the Free State and the Northern Cape had remained relatively high for several months and that the government would be looking into the drivers of infections in these two provinces "and how to bring them down".

