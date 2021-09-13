South Africa: Hawks Have Safa in the Corruption Crosshairs

analysis

Arrests related to allegations of theft at football association are on the cards.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) is hovering over the South African Football Association (Safa), ready to pounce as it investigates allegations of theft.

The revelation by the Hawks comes at a time when there are allegations of "whistle-blowers" at Safa. Suspended Safa national committee member Malesela "Willie" Mooka said he was targeted by Safa president Danny Jordaan because, among other things, he had opened a case of theft against Jordaan at the Booysens police station last year.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase told DM168: "We can confirm that we are investigating allegations of theft in that institution (Safa) and the investigation is at an advanced stage but there is no arrest yet.

"Therefore, we cannot divulge who the people of interest are pending the ongoing investigation."

In October last year, Sunday World reported that an investigation was under way regarding the so-called Fun Valley Project, and that Jordaan was under investigation for theft, fraud and corruption. It said the case as reported to the Booysens police station had been referred to the Hawks.

No...