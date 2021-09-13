Nigeria: Falz Bags 'Artist of the Year' Leadership Newspaper Award

12 September 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Samuel Abulude

Award-winning rapper and entertainer,. Falz was honoured with the ',Artiste of the Year ' award at the epoch making Leadership Conference and Awards ceremony held on Thursday in Abuja.

The annual ceremony organised by LEADERSHIP Media Group, publishers of the Leadership Newspaper, recognises personalities, companies and government agency who made a difference and became outstanding in their endeavours in the previous year.

Falz whose real name is Folarin Falana, aside his distinct music and stagecraft, renders his voice to issues affecting the society. His 2019 album titled 'Moral Instruction' displayed another side of him given to advocacy and speaking truth to power through various platforms like his father, human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN).

Falz was recognized by the organisers for lending his voice and being one of the major anchors of those that championed the famous #EndSARS protests in 2020- a youth movement decrying the menace of police brutality and corrupt ways.

Unfortunately, the musician could not make the glamourous ceremony which attracted the creme de la creme of the nation including the Vice President, Prog Yemi Osinbajo at International Conference Centre, Abuja.

His management, Bahd Guy Entertainment, appreciates the honour, well deserved to the talented singer.

The BET Best Int'l Act awardee, is also a songwriter and actor began his career while in secondary school after forming a group called "The School Boys" with his friend before his professional career as a music artist began in 2009.

Falz became more well-known after releasing the song "Marry Me" featuring vocals from Poe and Yemi Alade.

The charismatic entertainer owns an independent record label called Bahd Guys Records. He released his debut album Wazup Guy in 2014. His second album Stories That Touch was released in 2015. He released 27 in 2017, and his fourth studio album Moral Instruction in 2019.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X