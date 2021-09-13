Nigeria: Police Arrest Trigger-Happy Cop Who Killed Teenager in Lagos

The police did not disclose the identity of the trigger-happy officer.

The police in Lagos say they have arrested and detained the killer of Monsurat Ojuade, the 18-year-old lady, who was shot on Friday night.

Adekunle Ajisebutu, the police spokesperson, said in a statement Sunday that the deceased was hit by a stray bullet during an investigation by officers attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti.

"It has come to the knowledge of the Lagos State Police Command that one Monsurat Ojuade (female) aged 18, was hit by a stray bullet at about 0100hrs of 11th September, 2021 when a team of detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti went on investigation activities to effect the arrest of a robbery suspect in Ijeshatedo area of the State.," the statement read in part.

"Concerted efforts were made to save the life of the injured victim. She was immediately taken to the hospital for urgent medical attention but later died on the way to the hospital.

The statement said the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, regrets the unfortunate "but avoidable incident and sincerely commiserates with the bereaved family in whose pain he shares in this moment of grief."

Mr Ajisebutu said the "erring police officer who pulled the trigger has been identified and is currently being detained" adding that the commissioner of police has directed that the police officer "should be tried and charged to court immediately after being dismissed from the force."

"This, it is believed, will serve as a deterrent to others who do not act professionally in the course of their duties.

Oluwatosin Ojuade, the elder sister of the deceased, told this newspaper on Sunday that Miss Ojuade, was shot one month after her 18th birthday.

The teenager was shot in her compound in the Mogaji area of Surulere. She was first rushed to Comforter Hospital where they were told there was no doctor on duty. She was then moved to Randle General Hospital and they gave her first aid and referred her to the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi. At Igbobi, they were told the doctors are on strike.

Miss Ojuade was then taken to Havannah Hospital where she was pronounced dead.