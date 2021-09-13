Nigeria: Buhari Sends Delegation to Kano Over Death of Legendary Singer, 'Forest'

12 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the demise of legendary Hausa poet and singer, Alhaji Isyaku Mohammed, "Forest".

In a statement issued on Sunday, the president described his death as a great loss to political and cultural heritage.

The President, in a message delivered on his behalf by Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity), said the late Forest was a household name in many parts of Nigeria.

He said he used his melodious voice and unparalleled music compositions to campaign for his victory and that of candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

"His music and that of his compatriots enthralled followers who kept faith with the party. He will forever remain in our thoughts. My condolences to his family, friends and admirers," said the president.

The family members, who spoke through Hajiya Habiba, the mother of the deceased, Alhaji Dauda Kahutu "Rarara" and Yusuf Haruna "Baban Chinedu," two foremost singers and orators, expressed happiness with the president for standing with them in their moment of grief.

The other members of the delegation were Alhaji Ahmed Idris, Accountant-General of the Federation, and Honourable Faruk Adamu Aliyu, the leader of the APC in Jigawa State.

