JayPaul and Jackie B have become the latest housemates to be evicted from the 'Shine Ya Eye' edition of the BBNaija reality TV show.

Jaypaul in his eviction speech, told the show anchor, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, that he was happy leaving Big Brother and will miss his love interest, Saskay.

Jackie was the second housemate to be evicted.

Recall that White Money, Liquorose, Saga, Saskay, Jackie B, Queen and Jaypaul, were nominated for possible eviction.