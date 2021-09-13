Zimbabwean Model Wins Miss Eloquent Africa 2021

University of Zimbabwe student and model Nicole Tsitsi Madimutsa (21) has won the Miss Eloquent Africa pageant held over the weekend in Lagos, Nigeria, beating 24 contestants from other African countries.

The beauty pageant, which was held under the Covid-19 regulations and guidelines of Nigeria, ran under the theme, "African Pride" and saw the models displaying their eloquence, beauty and designer garments representing their countries.

Madimutsa, who scooped the grand prize of US$2 000 and a Toyota Vitz, said her next port of call was the Miss World Zimbabwe pageant.

The first princess slot went to Cameroon, while the second runner up and Top Model award was won by Nigeria.

Ghana won the Face of Miss Eloquent Africa.

In an interview, Madimutsa said the win was a dream come true and was shocked to land the coveted crown.

"I am shocked and surprised at the same time that I brought the crown home," she said. "I saw the application online, calling for young girls to take part in this year's edition. I said to myself let me give it a try as I was interested in the pageant.

"I left for Lagos on September 2, ahead of the boot-camp on the 5th. We were 25 girls from different countries in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria and only 10 models made it to the finals to walk on the ramp."

Madimutsa said she flawlessly sailed through her question and answer session which also won the hearts of the judges.

"I was asked the difference between confidence and pride," she said. "Confidence is when one believes in what they are doing and takes advice from other people, while pride is when one is arrogant and always thinks they are right and not willing to learn and listen to other people's views."

Asked what she will do with her prizes, the bubbly model said; "I won a car and cash prize. I have always wanted to start my own food truck business and franchise so hopefully with these funds I can work on my project as soon as I land home."

She said local prominent designer Tapfumanei Munenga, affectionately known as Coco, designed her dress for the finals.

Madimutsa is Biochemistry student at the University of Zimbabwe. She said modelling has always been her passion since tender age.

"I grew up in an extended family and this inspires me to want to help other people," she said. "I have been a part of Miss Tourism 2019 and was Miss Talent and first princess at that pageant. I also took part in the Miss Intercontinental pageant and won the People's Choice Award. I then decided to showcase my talent internationally.

"That's when I decided to be part of Miss Eloquent Africa."

The lanky model said her elder sister and aunt were her role models.

"My sister and aunt are very hardworking," said Madimutsa. "They inspire me to be better and challenge for the best. They always go for what they want. Internationally, I admire Naomi Campbell as a model. I was signed with Top Model Zimbabwe agency but now I am a freelance."