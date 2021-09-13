Cameroon: CAF Inter Club Competition - Fovu Welcomes Atletico Petroleo

They will play the first leg of preliminary round of the competition at the Yaounde Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium on Sunday September 12, 2021.

Fovu Club of Baham will host Angolan giants Atletico Petroleo of Luanda in the preliminary round of the 2021/2022 CAF Champions League game on Sunday September 12, 2021 at the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium. The encounter promises to produce a lot of fireworks given the quality of the teams. Each side will be out to secure a victory as the two teams are dreaming to go far in the competition. Fovu club of Baham was expected to arrive in Yaounde yesterday September 10, 2021 to continue with their training ahead of the match. The head coach, Olivier Nankam, said the team had not been able to come to Yaounde earlier because they had not been allocated a training field despite negotiations made. "We hope to be in Yaounde today and probably of a recognition session before the match. If we were hosting the match in Bafoussam it would have been easy for us," he said. Olivir Nankam said two players are in the infirmary and would not be available for Sunday.

Fovu who will be returning to the competition are poised on recording an impressive kick off the competition after being absent from the international football scenery for a good number of years. Fovu is returning to the competition for the first time since 2000. The last time they participated in the competition was during the 2001/2002 season after they finished as champions of the national First Division Championship during the 1999/2000 season. The boys of Olivier Nankam are expected to continue their brilliance in the past six months in the Elite One Championship at the level of the CAF interclub competitions.

Petro de Luanda has a total of 29 participations in CAF sponsored competitions including eight in the CAF Champions League, nine in the African Cup of Champions Clubs, seven in the CAF Cup Winners' Cup and one in the CAF Cup. The 15-time Angolan champions are making their first entry into the competition since 2009/2010 season where they were eliminated in the second round. The Angolans are expected to arrive in the country today. The reversed fixtures will be played away from home in a week.