Sudan: Violence Continues in South Kordofan and Darfur

El Abbasiya / Nyala / Zalingei / Tawila / Khartoum — People living in El Abbasiya in South Kordofan complain about the lack of security and the increase in armed robberies in the area. In Darfur, a bank employee was killed, the head of the native administration was stabbed, and three farmers were injured in an attack on Wednesday.

Members of Resistance Committees active in the neighbourhoods of El Abbasiya town demanded the dismissal of the locality's Security Committee for its failure to bring down the growing insecurity in the area, as agreed by the South Kordofan government and the El Abbasiya security committee following a protest sit-in set up by residents of the town.

Hamdan Mansour, representative of the El Abbasiya Resistance Committees, told Radio Dabanga that "the attacks on people in the town are continuing, while the security committee in the locality does not move a finger.

"Armed men riding on motorcycles are almost daily robbing people on the roads. Recently, they stole the solar panels from El Abbasiya Hospital as well," he said.

Darfur

On Wednesday evening, an employee of the Nile Bank was killed and his colleague was wounded in the centre of Nyala, the capital of South Darfur. A listener reported that two gunmen opened fire on the vehicle of the Nile Bank employees while were on their way home.

On the same evening, El Damangawi Sisi Ateem, head of the Native Administration in Central Darfur, was stabbed by a lecturer of the Zalingei University, at his home in Zalingei. In a press release the following day, the Central Darfur state government reported the arrest of the attacker. Sources indicated that he suffers from psychological disorders.

In Tawila, North Darfur, three farmers, including a woman, were injured by militnt herders on Thursday morning. When they protested the grazing of cattle on their farms in the area of Kushni, they were attacked by the owners, people from the area reported to Radio Dabanga.

The armed herdsmen, riding on camels and on motorcycles, beat Juma Mahjoub (42), Hawa Yahya (35), and Saleh Hamid (32) with their rifle butts. The victims have filed a complaint at the Tawila police station.

Overview

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Sudan reported on Monday that more than 400 people were killed in armed attacks in the country between January and August this year.

Darfur witnessed the bulk of the 40 intercommunal conflicts and armed attacks recorded. The rest of the violent incidents took place in the southern parts of the country.

The number of newly displaced rose from 181,000 in January to 418,000 in August.